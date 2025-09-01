Volunteers rebuild after flooding forces dozens of seniors from Milwaukee housing complex

MILWAUKEE — Historic flooding has left a senior housing complex on Milwaukee's northwest side unlivable, forcing dozens of residents to evacuate after water rose into their homes.

The Myrtle Davis Senior Complex, run by Greater Mt. Sinai Church, is usually a safe haven for Milwaukee's elderly. But after floodwaters rose into the building, it had to be evacuated.

"The flood damage was the worst I've ever seen from a flooding standpoint. We had over 12 feet of water in the basements. It then rose to the first floor," said Thaddeus Hannah, associate pastor at Greater Mt. Sinai Church.

Seniors who call this place home have lost furniture, clothing, and their sense of security.

"They really left here with almost nothing," Hannah said.

Hannah says residents are safe in temporary housing, but with no set return date, restoring the complex will require community help.

"The amount of damage is life-changing, due to the fact a lot of our seniors don't have the resources, and that's always been a vision of our ministry to provide those resources to our community," Hannah said.

That's where groups like Samaritan's Purse come in. The faith-based nonprofit has mobilized more than 80 volunteers across Milwaukee, with about a dozen assigned to the senior complex.

"We run to them, not away from them," said Jamie Keoshian with Samaritan's Purse.

"They are pulling out the wet carpet and padding from underneath wood floor that's buckled. They're removing kitchen cabinets. They'll remove sheet rock that has been damaged," Keoshian said.

Volunteers say there are still more than 300 flood-related work orders in Milwaukee, and Samaritan's Purse plans to keep crews here as long as needed.

"We want to help people in their desperation time of need, be there for them, be the hands and feet of Jesus," Keoshian said.

For the displaced seniors, the road home is still ahead. The Myrtle Davis Senior Complex is looking for volunteers. To donate to the efforts, visit: www.givelify.com/donate/greater-mt-sinai-cogic-milwaukee-wi-2j7wy5OTExMA==/donation/amount

To volunteer with Samaritan's Purse, visit: www.samaritanspurse.org

"We're trusting God is going to help carry us through during this difficult time," Hannah said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

