Volunteers rally to help flood-damaged Hales Corners school with cleanup efforts

Community volunteers gathered Monday to help Journeys Lutheran School recover from historic flooding that hit southeastern Wisconsin earlier this month.

Students were supposed to return to the classroom Monday; however, the major damage left by the flooding has pushed their reopening back. The school says it has suffered more than $1 million in damages after flooding filled the lower levels of the building with sewage and rainwater, with cleanup alone expected to cost $100,000.

“For many students, Journeys is more than a school. It’s their safe place, a constant in lives already filled with challenges,” said Jenny Stollenwerk, head of school, in a release Saturday. “The delayed start means weeks without the stability, care and specialized education they count on.”

Stollenwerk added that the school has no flood insurance, citing minimal private school funding and no FEMA assistance yet among its many challenges in navigating the recovery effort. The school is asking the community to step in, whether through financial contributions, spearheading fundraisers, providing professional services or volunteering.

Victor Vilar was among the volunteers who took time out of his day to help with cleanup efforts Monday. He said seeing the impact on students motivated him to get involved.

“I think it’s devastating just to hear what people are going through, even students trying to be able to get back into school. It’s heartbreaking to see that, and we just want to be able to come out and help them out,” Vilar said.

The school says it is at least three weeks away from opening its doors but is hopeful for a Sept. 8 start.

