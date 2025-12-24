Volunteers help Northcott Neighborhood House in Milwaukee prepare for free Christmas dinner, gift giveaway

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee families looking for a place to celebrate Christmas have an open invitation at Northcott Neighborhood House, which will host its sixth annual free Christmas dinner Dec. 25.

The community organization is preparing to serve around 600 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day, offering more than just a meal to Milwaukee residents.

“On Christmas, for the dinner, we're preparing for 600,” said Tony Kearney, executive director of Northcott Neighborhood House.

The event features four caterers providing the holiday feast, along with gift distributions and entertainment for the entire family. After dinner, guests can participate in bingo, watch football and basketball games on big-screen TVs, and enjoy games and activities designed for children.

For Kearney, the Christmas dinner represents the organization's ongoing commitment to Milwaukee's community. Northcott Neighborhood House has served the area for six decades, but he believes more work remains to be done.

"Always. We've been around 65 years serving this community, and I personally don't think we or any other organization has done enough given our conditions. So we have to keep doing more and more to help the community," Kearney said.

Volunteers have spent weeks preparing for the event, including wrapping presents that will be distributed to families. Dr. Joan Prince, a volunteer and member of the Milwaukee Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., said the preparation has been extensive.

"We've had someone here since 7 this morning," Prince said.

The volunteer effort reflects the community spirit that drives the annual celebration.

"We're just happy to do this. It's what we should do," Prince said.

The free Christmas dinner runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day at Northcott Neighborhood House in Milwaukee.

