Volunteer duo transforms donations into quality of life improvements for West Allis seniors

WEST ALLIS — A unique resale shop in West Allis is making a difference for seniors while offering quality items at bargain prices to the community.

Act 2, a boutique-style resale shop run by VMP Healthcare & Community Living, opened three years ago and has quickly become a success story that benefits both shoppers and residents.

"Like, this little jacket here is $6," said Bonnie Hoffman, co-manager of Act 2, holding up a light floral coat.

The shop is run entirely by donations and volunteer employees, with all profits going back to benefit the seniors at VMP Healthcare & Community Living. These funds have already helped add a computer room and paid for improvements like a dining room sound system and new courtyard furniture.

Co-managers Bonnie Hoffman and Sharon Plucinski make sure that all items in the shop are in like-new condition, featuring recognizable brand names at affordable prices.

"Everybody is so wonderful who comes in here. They're happy, and they're happy when they leave!" Plucinski said.

The resale boutique serves both residents and visitors, creating a welcoming shopping experience for everyone.

"People who live here that can't get out love to shop, and people from the outside, like family members — they come in, and they enjoy this," Plucinski said.

Act 2 is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and welcomes anyone from the general public to stop by and shop. It's located at 8536 W. Oklahoma Ave.

