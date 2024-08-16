Video shows arrest of teen carjacking suspect, accused of attacking a 75-year-old in a parking garage

MILWAUKEE — Video shows the police chase that ended with the arrest of a young carjacking suspect accused of attacking a 75-year-old woman inside a parking garage.

The 15-year-old is charged but we are not naming him since he is in the juvenile justice system. There is a petition to move the teen to adult court.

Greenfield Police dash cam video shows the moment a pursuit early Wednesday morning ended in a crash on Milwaukee's south side.

One officer is seen running after the 17-year-old driver and ordering them to get down. Others tracked down the 15-year-old passenger to a private driveway.

Police discovered the car was stolen from an Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center parking structure located a block away from the hospital.

Video shows Milwaukee carjacking arrest

The 15-year-old had the matching key fob in his backpack.

Documents from juvenile court show still images taken from security footage of the robbery in progress.

Investigators say the teen approached the victim from behind, implied he had a gun and when the victim did not comply he threw her to the ground and attacked her.

Police say the teen confessed to the crime.

"I seen her, she's old, there's a car I know I can take it," the teen reportedly told authorities.

The suspect's record includes priors involving stolen vehicles.

Milwaukee leaders were asked about this case and others like it.

"It's very frustrating," said Milwaukee Police Inspector David Feldmeier. "We have to continuously tell people that we're working on things when we know there may be a failure somewhere in our criminal justice system. We are just one part of it. We are working with criminal justice partners to ensure it becomes as effective as we possibly can to keep this city safe."

Aurora Health Care released the following statement on Friday.

"The safety of our patients, visitors and teammates is one of our highest priorities. In response to the recent incident, we have increased the presence of public safety officers across our campus. This is in addition to our security camera monitoring and blue light emergency phones located on every floor and in multiple locations in all parking structures. We are also partnering closely with Milwaukee Police Department and we are committed to continuously improving the safety and security of our campus based on feedback from our teammates."

