Video released shows moments leading up to fatal officer-involved shooting

The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday released dash cam footage of an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead last week.
Posted

Dash cam footage released by the Milwaukee Police Department on Monday shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting that left 26-year-old Elijah Wilkes dead.

Around 8:25 a.m. Thursday, an off-duty MPD officer on his way to work was involved in a minor vehicle accident in the 4800 block of West Mill Road.

The dash cam footage shows a vehicle cutting the officer off in a construction zone. Both drivers pulled over and got out of their vehicles. As they were assessing the damage, Wilkes can be seen striking the officer in the face with a gun.

MPD released video of officer involved shooting

The officer then drew what was later determined to be his department-issued firearm, and the two exchanged gunfire, with Wilkes being struck.

Wilkes was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

MPD has only identified the officer as a 40-year-old man with more than 21 years of service.

He was placed on administrative duty as is routine in officer-involved shooting investigations.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating this incident. The West Allis Police Department is the leading agency.

