Dash cam footage released by the Milwaukee Police Department on Monday shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting that left 26-year-old Elijah Wilkes dead.

READ ALSO | Milwaukee officer-involved shooting called justified by victim's family attorney

Around 8:25 a.m. Thursday, an off-duty MPD officer on his way to work was involved in a minor vehicle accident in the 4800 block of West Mill Road.

The dash cam footage shows a vehicle cutting the officer off in a construction zone. Both drivers pulled over and got out of their vehicles. As they were assessing the damage, Wilkes can be seen striking the officer in the face with a gun.

Watch: Video released shows moments leading up to fatal officer-involved shooting

MPD released video of officer involved shooting

The officer then drew what was later determined to be his department-issued firearm, and the two exchanged gunfire, with Wilkes being struck.

Wilkes was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

MPD has only identified the officer as a 40-year-old man with more than 21 years of service.

He was placed on administrative duty as is routine in officer-involved shooting investigations.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating this incident. The West Allis Police Department is the leading agency.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip