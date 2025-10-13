Dash cam footage released by the Milwaukee Police Department on Monday shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting that left 26-year-old Elijah Wilkes dead.
Around 8:25 a.m. Thursday, an off-duty MPD officer on his way to work was involved in a minor vehicle accident in the 4800 block of West Mill Road.
The dash cam footage shows a vehicle cutting the officer off in a construction zone. Both drivers pulled over and got out of their vehicles. As they were assessing the damage, Wilkes can be seen striking the officer in the face with a gun.
Watch: Video released shows moments leading up to fatal officer-involved shooting
The officer then drew what was later determined to be his department-issued firearm, and the two exchanged gunfire, with Wilkes being struck.
Wilkes was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.
MPD has only identified the officer as a 40-year-old man with more than 21 years of service.
He was placed on administrative duty as is routine in officer-involved shooting investigations.
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating this incident. The West Allis Police Department is the leading agency.
