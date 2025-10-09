Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

DEVELOPING: Death investigation underway near 48th and Mill Road in Milwaukee

TMJ4 is working to learn more about a death investigation near 48th Street and Mill Road in Milwaukee.
Death investigation underway near 48th and Mill Road in Milwaukee
Image (10).jpeg
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a death investigation near 48th Street and Mill Road in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police and first responders were still on the scene when our crews arrived around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 51st Street and Mill Road.

Watch: What we know about the death investigation

Death investigation underway near 48th and Mill Road in Milwaukee

The circumstances behind the death investigation are still unclear; however, the medical examiner’s office confirmed it was called to the scene but could not provide further details.

Image (7).jpeg

TMJ4 has reached out to police for more information; however, we have not yet heard back.

This article will be updated once additional details are available.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones