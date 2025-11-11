Veterans find community and healing at Milwaukee's DryHootch locations

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The sound of cards snapping fills the air at Dryhootch in Milwaukee, where veterans gather to play games and find something many struggled to locate after their military service: community.

"We get together, play some cards, and it's just—it's a safe space," said veteran Shane Hibben.

Hibben served four years in the Marine Corps, while Levi Marker served six years in the Army. Both men found the transition back to civilian life challenging.

"That transition alone was a lot. It was a lot to bear," Hibben said.

Marker described his post-service experience as isolating.

"After I got out, to be honest, I just wanted to be left alone, start to have my own sleep schedule, you know. I had to find my community, and that really didn't happen until I was back at Dryhootch," Marker said.

Both veterans found help through others who understood their unique experiences transitioning from military to civilian life.

"It cuts out a lot of the fluff that goes into conventional treatment and stuff," Marker said.

Dryhootch operates four locations in Milwaukee and one in Madison. The ones in Milwaukee are located at:

4801 W. National Ave.

4803 W. National Ave.

New: 4830 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

1030 E. Brady St.

All of the locations are dedicated to helping veterans transition to life after their service. The organization was founded by combat veteran of Vietnam and Laos Bob Curry.

Otis Winstead, president and CEO of Dryhootch and a veteran himself, explained the meaning behind the name.

"[Bob Curry] created what they call a dry hooch. ‘Dry’ is you come to our locations — you can't drink substances. ‘Hooch’ is the place that we lived in when we were in combat, when we were overseas," Winstead said.

The organization has become a healthy home base for many veterans in the community.

"I could have a bad day. I could come in here. It just lifts my spirits," Hibben said.

As Veterans Day approaches, the veterans at Dryhootch offered advice on how civilians can better support those who have served.

"Next time you talk to a vet, just stop and listen. Not just ‘thank you for your service’ — let him talk to you. That's part of the healing process," Winstead said.

Marker suggested a different approach to expressing gratitude.

"Instead of ‘thank you for your service,’ just ‘welcome, welcome home.’ You know, it's a very good way to thank a veteran," Marker said.

Milwaukee-area businesses are offering discounts or special offers for veterans on Veterans Day or during November:

Festival Foods – Wisconsin grocery chain offering veterans free products at their stores on November 11. Pick ’n Save / Metro Market – In-store extra 10 % off for veterans, active military and dependents in Wisconsin locations on Veterans Day. Packers Pro Shop – At the official retail shop for the Green Bay Packers, veterans and active-military are offered 20 % off on Veterans Day. Fleet Farm – From Nov. 6 through Nov. 11, veterans and active military can get an extra 15 % off in-store purchases. Applebee’s (Milwaukee-area locations) – For Veterans Day, veterans, active duty, reserves and National Guard dining in will receive a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu. Chili’s Grill & Bar (local participating restaurants) – On Nov. 11 veterans and active-duty military are eligible for a free meal from select items when dining in; participation may vary by location. Kwik Trip – Convenience-store chain offering a free breakfast combo (breakfast sandwich + coffee/milk/juice) for veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day at participating Wisconsin locations. Red Robin (Milwaukee-area locations) – Veterans and active-duty military who dine in on Veterans Day may receive a free “Red’s Big Tavern Burger” with a bottomless side.



Veterans are encouraged to bring valid military ID or proof of service, and check that the local branch of each business is participating. Offers may vary by location and quantity — it’s wise to call ahead.

