MILWAUKEE, Wis. — We're learning the driver, whom police said is responsible for killing one man last week near Marquette's campus, should've never been driving in the first place.

23-year-old Marco Gomez is charged with reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license causing death, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

"This is absolutely, positively the worst nightmare that we all have," Judge Barry Phillips said in court Sunday afternoon.

Phillips said that after reading the alleged details that left 29-year-old Michael Starks dead.

Valet driver allegedly steals car, drives drunk, and kills innocent driver

"We're driving the appropriate way that we're supposed to, and someone isn't driving the way they're supposed to, runs through a red light, runs through stop signs, hits us, and we die," Phillips continued.

That's what detectives said Gomez did. On July 3rd, police said Gomez ran a red light at the intersection of 11th Street and Wisconsin Avenue and hit Starks. The intersection is still littered with shards of glass and car parts.

Assistant District Attorney Sara Hill said in court the level of recklessness, in this case, is "stunning".

"It starts with the fact he doesn't have a driver's license. Then, he is working as someone driving and parking vehicles, despite that fact, unlawfully takes someone's vehicle, and then drives it in the fashion I just characterized, which is outrageous," Hill said.

Hill said witnesses told police they believe Gomez was driving 100mph when the crash happened.

Police said Gomez admitted to being a valet driver at the Springhill Suites downtown on Vel R. Phillips, a half-mile from where he allegedly hit and killed Starks.

Gomez also admitted to being drunk at the time of the crash.

A Springhill Suites spokesperson told us the hotel doesn't operate the valet or employ its drivers. So, we reached out to Towne Park which does.

A spokesperson for Towne Park said Gomez has a license from Texas and was not working a shift with Towne Park at the time of the incident. They also said he was a valet driver but has been terminated.

Marquette Police said they do have video of the incident. We've made an open records request to obtain it.

