One person dead after car crash near 11th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead.

Officers say a 23-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed when they crashed into another car near 11th and Wisconsin just after 11:30 Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old driver of the second car was ejected from the vehicle and police say they died at the scene.

Officers say the 23-year-old was arrested and taken to the hospital but they are expected to survive.

Charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

