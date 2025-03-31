UW-Stevens Point chancellor named next UW-Milwaukee chancellor

MILWAUKEE — The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents has voted to name Thomas Gibson as the next chancellor of UW-Milwaukee. Dr. Gibson is currently the chancellor at UW-Stevens Point, a job he has held since 2021.

He will replace Mark Mone, who will step away from the job at the end of this semester after leading UWM for more than a decade.

Photo by: Derek Rickert/AP FILE - In this image provided by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Mark Mone speaks at a press conference in the student union at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Monday, Dec. 15, 2014 in Milwaukee, Wis. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone announced Wednesday, July 3, 2204, that he plans to step down next year and transition to a teaching role as the UW system continues to struggle financially. (Derek Rickert/University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee via AP, File)

The Board of Regents unanimously approved Gibson’s appointment on Monday, following a recommendation made by a selection committee.

Mark Wirtz

“I’m honored and humbled to be appointed chancellor of UW-Milwaukee, and I look forward to working with students, faculty and staff to collectively define a vision for the future,” Gibson said. “Students considering UW-Milwaukee should know that our faculty and staff are dedicated to your success, and I’ll be right there with them cheering you on.”

Gibson knows he is taking over during challenging times in higher education, with declining enrollment and fewer state resources.

"We are currently in an environment where competing for students is top of mind for each institutional leader," Gibson said in a previous interview with TMJ4 News.

His goals will include “expanding access to UW-Milwaukee and working with colleagues to improve student retention and support students through their degree completion.”

Prior to joining UW-Stevens Point, Dr. Gibson served as vice president for student affairs and vice provost at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.

In that role, he advocated for the academic and social development of students, devised institutional policies, engaged in strategic planning and led student success efforts. He also led efforts to increase record student retention, helped raise $8 million with university advancement and held numerous positions to enhance student success and promote access in higher education.

Gibson will earn $575,000 as chancellor. He will assume the leadership post on or about July 1, according to a release.

A decision regarding an interim chancellor for UW-Stevens Point is forthcoming.

