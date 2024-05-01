UW Milwaukee protests over Gaza continue with no sign of law enforcement

Protests at UW Milwaukee over the conflict in Gaza have continued with no sign of law enforcement.

Protesters at UW Madison were met by police attempting to take down their tents Wednesday morning.

Organizers in Milwaukee told TMJ4's Mariam Mackar that their mission hasn't changed and they'll stay in their encampment until their demands are met.

Organizer Samia Saeed talked to Mariam about how she's feeling about the local protest, in light of what happened Wednesday morning in Madison. Saeed says there's been no indication of rising tensions at the Milwaukee protest site, but there are still concerns for protestors in Madison and other community members who have decided to join the movement.

"Whatever connects us to the Palestinian students that we are doing this for also connects us to the students at UW Madison," Saeed said. "There are safety concerns, we are concerned about the community members. Us, the students know that there are risks involved but we are fine with it. Other than that, I don't think the passion or the energy has died down."

Saeed says she and her fellow protesters have no plans to leave any time soon.

