The US Olympic speed skating trials returned to Wisconsin this weekend, bringing Olympic-level competition back to the National Pettit Ice Center in Milwaukee.

READ ALSO | Hartland speed skater to make Olympic trials debut at Milwaukee's Pettit National Ice Center

Fans lined up an hour before doors opened, undeterred by cold weather, eager to witness world-class athletes compete for spots on Team USA.

"I mean, I've watched speed skating in the Olympics primarily; it's incredible, so I'm looking forward to seeing it live," Dale Bower said.

The excitement was palpable among first-time spectators as well.

"I've never watched speed skating, so I'm just so excited —what it's like, how they move, and the form and all of that," one fan said.

Watch: US Olympic speed skating trials return to Wisconsin, drawing excited crowds

US Olympic speed skating trials return to Wisconsin, drawing excited crowds

The National Pettit Ice Center was sold out for day one of the competition, with the crowd creating an electric atmosphere throughout the evening. Families traveled from across the region to attend the prestigious event.

"My family came here a few years ago, and now we want to repeat i,t and some of my mom's cousins are coming,g and they're from Wisconsin, so we're gonna chill and stay here," Jack Baumgartner said.

"It's exciting to see all of the skaters go by and doing their best," Joe Sojewicz said.

Among those in attendance was 2006 Olympic gold medalist Shani Davis, who now works as a coach.

"I love that it comes back to Wisconsin. I wish there were more competitions to come back to Milwaukee. I think the heart and soul of speed skating is here in Milwaukee," Davis said.

Local fans expressed their appreciation for having Olympic-level competition in their backyard.

"It's just great having it here in Milwaukee. Being able to have Olympic trials here, just right in your backyard, is just awesome. The hype, everyone is excited for the Olympics, Team USA. It's great," Kyle Salewski said.

The trials continue to showcase Milwaukee's deep connection to speed skating, drawing both longtime fans and newcomers to experience the sport's intensity firsthand.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip