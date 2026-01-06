US Bank apologizes for paycheck delay affecting some Milwaukee Public Schools employees

MILWAUKEE — US Bank is apologizing for an error that resulted in paychecks being delayed for some Milwaukee Public Schools employees.

Teachers told TMJ4 last Friday that they woke up to find their paychecks had not been deposited as expected. Those deposits eventually went through Friday afternoon.

On Monday, US Bank issued a statement saying an error made by a US Bank employee caused the delay. US Bank says that if any MPS employee incurred overdraft charges as a result of the paycheck delay, they will reimburse those fees.

“Dear MPS Colleagues, We received an apology letter Monday afternoon from our partners at US Bank after Friday’s payroll issue. After a thorough investigation, they found that a human error on the bank's part was the cause. US Bank does not anticipate that MPS employees would have incurred any fees because the money was sent to your banks Friday. However, US Bank has offered to reimburse overdraft or returned item fees based on the timing of the MPS payroll deposit. If this happened to you, email a copy of your bank statement or returned item notice (showing the fee and the date) to Kerri G. Stoner, Senior Vice President & Relationship Manager, at kerri.stoner@usbank.com. US Bank will review each case promptly. We appreciate their response, and we continue to thank you for your patience. We know this was disruptive and frustrating. I also want to thank my team members in Human Resources and colleagues in Finance for their quick action in working with US Bank to ensure that payroll was issued on payday. The full letter from the bank to MPS is attached, should you wish to review it. Our teams will continue to work with US Bank to ensure this does not happen again. Thank you for all you do each day to support our students and this district.” -Dominick Maniscalco, Chief Human Resources Officer

