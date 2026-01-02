MPS employees face paycheck delays right before weekend

Milwaukee Public Schools employees did not receive their paychecks Friday for work performed from December 7 through December 20, according to an anonymous email received by TMJ4.

TMJ4's Megan Lee spoke with at least a dozen teachers throughout the day who confirmed they were not paid. They woke up Friday morning to find their paycheck not deposited, and some even reported overdraft fees because bills and union dues came out as scheduled.

An MPS spokesperson said some financial institutions may take additional time to post deposits.

The district also shared an email that was sent out to MPS employees instructing them to call the HR department if deposits aren't in their account by 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Screenshot

MPS cited federal regulations that require wages for the 2026 tax year be paid in 2026. However, this response was not good enough for many teachers and staff left without pay right before the weekend.

TMJ4 followed up with MPS to ask if the paychecks were submitted on time and inquired about the overdraft fees. They have not responded.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip