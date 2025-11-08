Two young superfans arrive hours early to cheer on big brother in high school playoff game

MILWAUKEE — Two young brothers showed up two hours before kickoff at Martin Luther High School on Friday night, determined to be first in line to watch their older brother play in the playoffs.

Joel and Rico Rodriguez weren't just there for any game — they came to support their big brother, Tino Rodriguez, who wears number 30 as a linebacker for the Martin Luther Spartans.

TMJ4 Joel and Rico Rodriguez

"So my dad could record the game and it's playoffs, so we really wanna see it," Joel Rodriguez said. "My older brother, number 30, uh, Valentino Rodriguez, he's a linebacker. Yeah, I went to every single game."

The brothers arrived with their family, ready to cheer on the Spartans in their playoff matchup against Whitefish Bay.

"Very exciting, intense," Joel Rodriguez said about the atmosphere.

TMJ4 Rodriguez Family in the stands

"Our team's good," Rico Rodriguez added.

Before the game began, the young fans played catch on the sidelines. But for these brothers, the night was about more than just football — it was about family.

"Seeing my older brother play. You proud? — very proud of him, yeah," Joel Rodriguez said.

Rico Rodriguez revealed the depth of his support for his brother's success.

TMJ4 Valentino Rodriguez #30 fo the Spartans

"I prayed for him at my school that he'd win this. I prayed," he said.

Despite the rainy conditions, the Rodriguez family's faith, pride and playoff energy wouldn't let them miss this game. They cheered "Go Tino!" for number 30 under the Friday night lights.

