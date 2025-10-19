Two people dead, one suspect arrested after Saturday shooting on West Appleton Avenue

Milwaukee Police say they are investigating a fatal double shooting that took place around 7:32 a.m. on Saturday on the 7900 block of West Appleton Avenue.

According to a release, the first victim, a 43-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead shortly after.

The second victim, a 33-year-old, was pronounced dead on-scene.

Police arrested a 35-year-old suspect on-scene.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

If you have any information, the Milwaukee Police Department asks you to contact (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.



