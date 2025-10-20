'He was our Superman’: Best friend remembers 33-year-old killed in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — What started as a friendship on the football field grew into a brotherhood — and now, a heartbreak.
Friends say 33-year-old Shaquill “Shaq” Madison, known to many as DJ Reckless, was always the one making sure others were having a good time.
He was shot and killed early Saturday morning near Appleton Avenue and 79th Street.
Milwaukee Police say a 43-year-old was also shot and later died at the hospital.
For his best friend Jordan Williams, the loss still feels unreal.
“It’s got to be a joke. It can’t be real. Shaq was our Superman,” Williams said.
The two first met through semi-pro football and eventually became roommates, living together for the last five years.
“We went from teammates to brothers,” Williams said. “He could walk into a room with three people or three hundred people — he was going to make sure everybody had a good time.”
Those who knew Shaq say he poured into his community as a DJ, a teammate, a friend — but most of all as a father.
“His kids were his world. He would do anything for them,” Williams said. “This was a father taken from his kids. He didn’t do anything to deserve that.”
Loved ones say his legacy is simple: love people hard and show up for them.
A GoFundMe has been created to support funeral expenses and his children.
Milwaukee Police took a 35-year-old into custody, and charges related to the case are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
