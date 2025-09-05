MILWAUKEE — Competing protests filled Milwaukee City Hall on Friday as the Milwaukee Police Association demanded higher pay and National Guard support, while community organizers argued against raises until police service improves.

Inside City Hall, chants and signs filled the rotunda as the Milwaukee Police Association and the group BLOC — Black Leaders Organizing Communities — confronted each other over policing and pay issues.

Watch: Two groups clash at Milwaukee City Hall over police pay and National Guard deployment

Two groups clash at Milwaukee City Hall over police pay and National Guard deployment

The police union marched around Mayor Cavalier Johnson's locked office, demanding raises and support from the National Guard. BLOC organizers countered that officers shouldn't receive more money when the community isn't satisfied with their service. They also pointed to falling crime numbers as evidence that the National Guard isn't needed on city streets.

TMJ4 Competing protests filled Milwaukee City Hall on Friday as the Milwaukee Police Association demanded higher pay and National Guard support, while community organizers argued against raises until police service improves.

Alexander Ayala from the Police Association expressed frustration about pay disparities.

"Get the mayor to understand and hear us that we deserve a 12.75% raise. Mayor, he got himself a 15% raise. How is that fair?" Ayala said.

Angela Lang from BLOC questioned the timing of the pay request.

"I think it's bold to be asking for more money. If I don't do my job correctly, I can't ask for more money," Lang said.

Earlier Friday morning, Mayor Johnson held a news conference discussing plans to address street takeovers. When asked about the police association protest, he defended the city's position.

TMJ4

"We've been fair. I think we've done all the outreach we need to. I think we've given an appropriate offer, and the deadline was arbitrarily set by the police association president, and it is what it is," Johnson said.

Both sides say they're fighting for safety in Milwaukee, but with very different visions for how to achieve that goal.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip