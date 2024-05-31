Trump convicted of falsifying business records: mixed reaction from voters

MILWAUKEE — News of former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict for falsifying business records spread fast on Thursday afternoon.

TMJ4 gathered reactions from adults in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

Outside the Milwaukee Public Market, some were shocked and surprised by the verdict, finding Trump guilty on 34 counts.

“I was shocked because I didn’t think he was going to be found guilty,” said Leslie Black.

Some voiced their support for the outcome of the trial.

“This is actually fantastic news,” said Julia Salkind. “It’s nice to see the justice system work, and it’s a relief as an American voter.”

Others said that they plan to continue backing the former president.

“I’m still going to support Donald Trump. As of now, my support for him still stands until I read more into it,” said Alex in downtown Waukesha.

A Marquette University Law School national poll released last week asked registered voters about the Trump trial. 54% of respondents said they think the former president did something illegal. 27% said he did something wrong, but not illegal. 19% said he did nothing wrong.

As for the impact on the upcoming election, the survey asked if Trump was found guilty, would the respondents still vote for him or President Joe Biden? In that case, President Biden had a 4% advantage over Trump, 43% to 39%.

"If you break a law, you own up to it,” said Jennifer O’Toole. “That’s what all of us would have to do as just normal citizens, so he’s just a normal citizen at the end of the day too.”

With the presidential election coming up in November, some shared their concerns over the aftereffects of the verdict in this historic trial.

“We’re in a volatile atmosphere in the United States today, and I’m worried that this decision will not play out in its peripheral effects,” said David Hoeveler.

“I am very worried about what repercussions this might have,” said Morgan Copeland.

Only 159 days remain until the election and 46 days until the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

