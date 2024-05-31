Waukesha residents express divided opinions over Trump's guilty verdict

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — A jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his New York criminal hush money trial on Thursday, making him the first American president to be convicted of a crime.

Charly Triballeau/AP Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the end of the day's proceedings during his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City.

The jury of seven men and five women reached the verdict after less than two full days of deliberating.

TMJ4’s Rebecca Klopf headed to downtown Waukesha to hear people's reactions to the verdict. Quite a few people did not want to talk, but the ones who did, expressed divided opinions and reactions.

‘I mean I’m still gonna support Donald Trump,” Kevin, a Waukesha resident proclaimed. “I haven’t really dived all into what the whole verdict and everything was I’ll do that when I get home, but as of now my support for him still stands until I read more into it.”

Klopf asked if the guilty verdict changed his opinion.

“I mean I’m sure it’ll change my views on him as a person,” Kevin added. “As president, I thought he did a pretty good job.”

One person Klopf talked to was excited to hear the news.

“I’m super excited”, Anne, a Waukesha resident said. “I think justice prevailed, and I’m interested to see what happens next.”

Another resident, Sam Ouweneel, said his feelings about the verdict are complicated.

“It’s complicated right because I don’t know that I’m happy that things are turning out the way that they’re turning out,” Sam Ouweneel, a Waukesha resident said. “I don’t see this as Donald Trump getting justice, or Donald Trump being punished for a crime. I see this as the people of America being further, farther apart.”

Trump said on Truth Social that he would have more to say at a press conference on Friday at 11 a.m.

Trump is expected to appeal the verdict, setting off another legal process as the former president seeks reelection.

The judge has scheduled sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention. Trump faces up to four years in prison

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip