Trowbridge Street school to remain closed today to allow more time for 'deep cleaning of lead dust'

MILWAUKEE — Instead of reopening today, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) will conduct another round of deep cleaning in the remaining areas of concern at Trowbridge Street School for Great Lakes Studies, according to a district release.

After that, the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) will reassess the school to determine if all lead dust levels meet safety standards.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

-Families await update on when Trowbridge Street School will re-open amid unsafe lead levels

-MPS lead exposure: Trowbridge lead risk assessment review, school status update expected Friday

TMJ4

Results of the retesting are expected by midweek. If the school meets all clearance requirements, students and staff could potentially return as soon as Friday, March 14, according to the district.

At a Friday press conference , Milwaukee Health Department and MPS officials said a recent lead risk assessment found 55 samples passed, but five still failed.

Watch Friday's press conference:

The Health Department told TMJ4 News that MPS could reopen the school Monday if those five areas were sealed off. The district said it was determining whether to bring students back then or wait until the school is fully ready to avoid further disruptions.

TMJ4

However, that possibility was ruled out Friday, as retesting by MHD showed several areas still require additional cleaning and remediation, despite significant progress in addressing lead hazards at the school.

MPS will provide a reopening date as soon as results are available. No announcement will be made before midweek.

Watch our previous coverage:

Families await update on when Trowbridge Street School will re-open amid unsafe lead levels

MHD has previously stated that students will return only after lead hazards have been fully addressed and the department confirms the building is safe.

Trowbridge students have been attending the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning while the health department completes further assessments and work.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip