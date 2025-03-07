MPS lead exposure: Trowbridge lead risk assessment review, school status update expected Friday

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee Public Schools will hold a joint press conference Friday to provide an update on the Trowbridge Lead Risk Assessment and discuss the school's current status.

It will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the MHD offices in the Zeidler Municipal Building.

In addition to the update on the assessment and the school's status, officials are expected to announce an upcoming lead screening clinic in collaboration with MPS, Children’s Wisconsin, and Sixteenth Street Health Centers, according to a press release.

TMJ4

Friday's press conference comes a week after Trowbridge Street School of Great Lakes Studies was ordered to temporarily close Monday,March 3, after MHD identified unsafe lead dust levels in areas that underwent remediation but did not meet health and safety standards for a child-occupied facility.

Watch: Milwaukee health officials, MPS to give update on Trowbridge lead assessment

Milwaukee health officials, MPS to give update on Trowbridge lead assessment

MHD has previously stated that students will return to the school only after lead hazards have been fully addressed and the department confirms the building is safe.

Trowbridge students have been attending the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning while the health department completes further assessments and work.

TMJ4

Lead hazards have been identified in multiple MPS buildings, particularly those built before 1978, when lead-based paint was commonly used. Other schools with identified lead hazards include Golda Meir Lower Campus, Kagel, and Maryland Avenue Montessori, according to a release.

You can read it here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip