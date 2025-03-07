Families await update on when Trowbridge Street School will re-open amid unsafe lead levels

Parents at Trowbridge Street Elementary School are awaiting an update confirming when they'll be able to bring their students back to the school building after it was shut down due to unsafe levels of lead last week.

During a press conference Friday, officials with the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) shared an update that highlighted progress being made at the school.

They said that, in their most recent lead risk assessment, 55 samples passed the assessment, but five still failed—showing continued unsafe levels of lead in parts of the building.

Parents say safety needs to remain the top priority during the process to stabilize Trowbridge Street School.

"I'm glad that when they found out about it, they moved fast to get them out of there," said Valerie Simmons, a mom who spoke with TMJ4 News while picking up her daughter from school Friday. Trowbridge students are attending classes at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning until their school building is safe to attend again.

TMJ4 News Valerie Simmons spoke with TMJ4 News as she picked up her daughter on Friday. The family is directly impacted by the Trowbridge Street closure and hopes safety remains top priority as officials consider when to re-open the building.

"We have to go through and analyze what were the failure results, what levels were they at, and then what rooms were they in," said Milwaukee's Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Health Tyler Weber.

The Health Department told TMJ4 News on Friday that MPS is allowed to reopen Trowbridge Street School on Monday, as long as the five areas that failed the lead risk assessment are sealed off.

The school district is trying to figure out whether it makes more sense to bring students back once the school is fully ready, to avoid additional challenges with transitioning students between buildings.

Watch: MPS lead levels: Families await Trowbridge Elementary reopening update

Families await update on when Trowbridge Street School will re-open amid unsafe lead levels

"Our plan is to make sure that we communicate to our parents either by the end of today or throughout the weekend," said Michael Harris, interim chief school administration officer for Milwaukee Public Schools.

In the meantime, parents are dealing with the challenges of students attending classes at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, nearly five miles away from their original school building.

"I feel OK with it. I am a little disappointed that this had to happen in the first place, but I think they handled the transition well," said Simmons.

She said the district should take its time and make sure the building is fully safe before bringing students back to Trowbridge Street School.

"However long it takes for them to really fix the issue that they have," she said.

Trowbridge is one of four schools being monitored because of concerns over potentially unsafe levels of lead.

MPS and the Milwaukee Health Department have announced a lead screening clinic for students of those schools, which include Trowbridge Street School, Golda Meir's lower campus, Maryland Avenue Montessori School, and Kagel Elementary School.

The clinic will be held on March 15 at Bradley Tech High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more about that lead screening clinic and other clinics being held by several community partners, you can click HEREto find details on the City of Milwaukee's Health Department's website.

