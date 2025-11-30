MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Travelers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport dealt with delays and cancellations during the start of the busiest travel time in the United States.

According to TSA, 3 million people plan to fly on Sunday, so the real test will be to see how this weather impacts all of those booked flights.

Marcus Aarsvold Tania Hunley waits with her mom Wendy Hunley at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport after Tania's flight was delayed

People planning on flying home after the Thanksgiving holiday anxiously waited to see if their delayed flights would be canceled or still take off on Saturday.

Watch: Travelers are anxious about flight delays, but enjoy extra family time at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport

Travelers are anxious about flight delays, but enjoy extra family time at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport

The biggest concern is if flights are canceled Saturday, travelers will have to wait even longer to get home because they said there are hardly any seats open on Sunday.

"[I'm] nervous all the way around," Tania Hunley said "[It's] very inconvenient, the delay!"

Marcus Aarsvold Riohlan, Jennifer and Kiernan McKeegan wait for their delayed flight to take off at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport following Thanksgiving in Wisconsin

Folks headed to North Carolina and Arizona said their flights got pushed back multiple times.

"We thought it was going to get canceled," Riohlan McKeegan said. "So, at least it's only delayed three hours so at least we can get home tonight."

They're not entirely sad about extra time in Wisconsin.

"There isn't much you can do!" Hunley said. "Spending a couple extra days with family never hurts anything either!"

"It was super nice, we got to sit by the fire and watch TV," McKeegan said. "It's great!"

Marcus Aarsvold Milwaukee Mitchell Airport travelers face delays and cancellations during busiest travel weekend with limited rebooking options

"We don't get snow in Arizona so it's nice to see," Jennifer McKeegan said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip