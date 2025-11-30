MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Travelers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport dealt with delays and cancellations during the start of the busiest travel time in the United States.
According to TSA, 3 million people plan to fly on Sunday, so the real test will be to see how this weather impacts all of those booked flights.
People planning on flying home after the Thanksgiving holiday anxiously waited to see if their delayed flights would be canceled or still take off on Saturday.
Watch: Travelers are anxious about flight delays, but enjoy extra family time at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport
The biggest concern is if flights are canceled Saturday, travelers will have to wait even longer to get home because they said there are hardly any seats open on Sunday.
"[I'm] nervous all the way around," Tania Hunley said "[It's] very inconvenient, the delay!"
Folks headed to North Carolina and Arizona said their flights got pushed back multiple times.
"We thought it was going to get canceled," Riohlan McKeegan said. "So, at least it's only delayed three hours so at least we can get home tonight."
They're not entirely sad about extra time in Wisconsin.
"There isn't much you can do!" Hunley said. "Spending a couple extra days with family never hurts anything either!"
"It was super nice, we got to sit by the fire and watch TV," McKeegan said. "It's great!"
"We don't get snow in Arizona so it's nice to see," Jennifer McKeegan said.
