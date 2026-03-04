Tosa West's Jalen Brown draws high-major recruiting attention ahead of state playoffs

Wauwatosa West junior Jalen Brown is one of the most sought-after recruits in Wisconsin, and it's easy to see why.

The 6-foot combo guard leads the Trojans in assists and averages 7.5 rebounds per game — numbers that have caught the attention of high-major Division I programs across the country, including the Wisconsin Badgers.

Head coach Chris Newbauer said Brown's ability to impact the game in multiple ways sets him apart.

"What makes him special is that he can score at all three levels. He'll make that big shot when you need it. When the game is on the line, he's making that. He rebounds exceptionally well; he averages seven and a half rebounds a game. He leads our team and conference in assists so he's getting his teammates involved; he's not a one-man show," Newbauer said.

Brown said he embraces the challenge of being the opposing team's primary defensive focus.

"I go into every game knowing that they are trying to shut me down. They want to shut me down. So I just come in and try to get my team going because the more help that I have, helps me on the offensive side," Brown said.

His teammates have taken notice of his impact. Trojan Logan "Bear" Collins said playing alongside Brown makes the game easier for everyone on the floor.

"Jalen is a great player on and off the court. Jalen has been a big leader for me on and off the court, showing me the ropes and how to do things. But him on a basketball court is amazing. Playing with him makes it easier for me, and he opens up with everything on the floor," Collins said.

With the playoffs starting this weekend, Newbauer looked to raise the level of competition in practice by bringing in former Wisconsin Badger Kobe King to scrimmage against Brown. King came away impressed.

"Just his feel for the game. Just the way he goes about it. He left the game come to him. Getting guys involved, he can score at all three levels. Great passer, great athlete. Just able to have everything and also be able to guard, are all you can ask for in a player," King said.

Wisconsin is among the many high-major Division I programs that have offered Brown a scholarship. He said the Badgers' program culture stood out during his recruitment.

"It's family-oriented. They love coming together. That's what I love about them. They made me feel like I was at home," Brown said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

