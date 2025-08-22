Tosa East kicks off football season after historic floods destroy home field

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee-area high school football teams refused to let historic flooding derail their season opener, demonstrating resilience in the face of natural disaster.

Wauwatosa East suffered significant damage from the August 10 floods that devastated the region. Hart Park, home to Wauwatosa East's football team, was completely destroyed when water swallowed the football field.

"I am really sad because that's what I imagined. I imagine cheering at Hart Park," sophomore at Tosa East, McKenzie Marshall said.

Thursday night would have marked the first home game of the season for Tosa East, but the team had to find a new spot to play due to the flood damage.

"It's sad that it's not at Hart Park but I feel like no matter where they play its going to be a good game," Tosa East senior, Aliyah Smith said.

The change of scenery didn't dampen spirits for dedicated fans like Smith, who remained committed to supporting her team.

"I knew I was going to come, because I just wanted to support the team either way," Smith said.

The Riverside Mighty Tigers stepped up to host the game at their home field, Vincent Stadium, despite facing their own flood-related challenges.

"We're just forging ahead, and just trying to make the best out of a really bad situation," said Tom Swittel, head coach at Tosa East.

Riverside High School also sustained damage during the storm, with nearly a dozen classrooms flooded. However, both schools proved they could weather any storm together.

"It's a great team, so I don't think anything would stop them. I feel like no matter what happens, they'll just preserve and that's what they're doing now," Smith said.

Tosa East won 56-0.

