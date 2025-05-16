Tornado destroys family dairy farm, damages retirement home in Juneau

JUNEAU, Wi — A powerful storm tore through Juneau, Wisconsin destroying a family dairy farm and causing extensive damage across the area.

Bob Schwandt Sr. fought back tears as he surveyed the destruction to his dairy farm.

"I worked here all my life for this stuff and it's gone," Schwandt said.

The storm's intensity left little doubt in Schwandt's mind about what hit his property.

"80 foot silo is tipped over onto the barn, the whole barn is completely gone, the house is half tore up. It was a tornado, no doubt about it," Schwandt said.

The storm sent his about 150 cows running in panic after the silo collapsed.

"And they're all over, running down the highways in all directions and running through the muddy fields," Schwandt said.

Despite the devastation, the community rallied around the Schwandt family.

"We got a lot of help — all the neighbors are here," Schwandt said.

Neighbors have offered to take cattle to their farms while the Schwandts begin the difficult process of rebuilding.

Across the street, another family barn was completely destroyed by the storm.

About a mile away, the Clearview Retirement Home also suffered significant damage.

"Residents are terrified, windows are smashed, their entire garage collapsed in," Juneau resident, Cory Zirbel said.

The storm left a mangled mess of streets and downed power lines in its wake.

"Our powers probably going to be out for several days," Zirbel said.

