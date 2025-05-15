Dodge County sees significant damage as severe storms move through southeast Wisconsin

JUNEAU, Wis. — TMJ4's Storm Chaser is currently in Juneau, where there is significant storm damage.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Department is reporting damage in both the Juneau and Mayville areas. There are also several road closures and power outages. The sheriff's department is asking the public to avoid these areas.

A silo was flattened by a likely tornado just east of Juneau.

Watch: Silo, other buildings severely damaged near Juneau:

Likely tornadic activity flattens silo, other structures east of Juneau

The area is currently getting hit with another round of rain and hail.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

