TMJ4's Tyler Moore makes coaching debut for Marquette women's soccer team

If you've ever wondered what Meteorologist Tyler Moore does when he isn't tracking the weather forecast — here you go!

On Sunday, Tyler made his coaching debut with the Marquette women's soccer team as the goalkeeper's coach. The Lady Golden Eagles took on the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

TMJ4, Tyler Moore Tyler Moore makes his coaching debut with the Marquette women's soccer team.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Listen to what Tyler had to say about coaching and his love of soccer above.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip