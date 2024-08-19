Watch Now
TMJ4's Tyler Moore makes coaching debut for Marquette women's soccer team

If you've ever wondered what Meteorologist Tyler Moore does when he isn't tracking the weather forecast — here you go!

On Sunday, Tyler made his coaching debut with the Marquette women's soccer team as the goalkeeper's coach. The Lady Golden Eagles took on the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Listen to what Tyler had to say about coaching and his love of soccer above.

