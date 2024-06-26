Meteorologist Tyler Moore is the newest soccer coach at Marquette University

TMJ4 Meteorologist Tyler Moore came back from vacation with some exciting news!

He's been announced as an assistant coach for the Marquette University women's soccer team. He'll be mainly focused on working with goalkeepers.

Tyler was a goalkeeper himself at Eckerd College in Florida. He says taking on this part-time coaching gig is a great way to feed his passion for soccer, and be more involved with the community.

But don't worry! He'll still be around to give you your weekday morning forecasts.

Which brings us to another bit of exciting news — Tyler has a brand new weather seal! He's officially a Certified Meteorologist with the American Meteorological Society.

Congratulations, Tyler!

