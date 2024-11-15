TMJ4's Andrea Williams sat down for a chat with TODAY anchor Craig Melvin who recently announced a big promotion on NBC's morning programming.

Melvin will be sliding into the role of co-anchor, next to Savannah Guthrie, when Hoda Kotb retires in January. Kotb told viewers that she wanted to spend more time with her family.

Melvin has been with NBC News for nearly 14 years and currently hosts the third hour of TODAY. He'll take over for Kotb on January 13th.

You can watch Andrea's full interview below:

TMJ4's Andrea Williams sits down to chat with TODAY anchor Craig Melvin

