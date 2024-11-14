Craig Melvin to join Savannah Guthrie as TODAY co-anchor in January 2025

Craig Melvin will join Savannah Guthrie as TODAY co-anchor in January 2025.

Hoda Kotb announced in September that she would be leaving TODAY on January 10th. She told viewers at that time she wanted to spend more time with her family.

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Hoda Kotb appears on NBC's "Today" show.

Melvin has been with NBC News for nearly 14 years and currently hosts the third hour of TODAY. He'll take over for Kotb on January 13th and sit alongside Savannah Guthrie for the 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. hours of TODAY.

Craig will continue to co-host the 3rd hour with Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.

With Kotb's departure, there will also be some changes to TODAY's fourth hour "Hoda & Jenna" programming. The show will air as "Jenna & Friends" until a permanent co-host is named. In the meantime, the show will feature a rotating cast of fill-ins.

TODAY will be celebrating Kotb during her final shows in the studio.

