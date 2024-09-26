Hoda Kotb announces she's leaving TODAY: 'I will miss you all'

Hoda Kotb, co-anchor of NBC's TODAY morning show, has announced that she will step down from the role.

She's been at the TODAY desk for five years, and told her team that her 60th birthday celebration in August prompted her to make a life-change.

"I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," she said. "I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."

Kotb says she'll remain a part of the NBC family, but plans to spend more time with her daughters, 7-year-old Haley and 5-year-old Hope. Her last day on the TODAY desk will be January 1st.

Kotb has been part of the fabric at NBC News for nearly three decades, after previously working at “Dateline” and as the co-host of the fourth hour of TODAY with Kathie Lee Gifford and then Jenna Bush Hager. She and Savannah Guthrie have co-anchored TODAY for more than five years.

