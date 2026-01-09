TMJ4 looks into two candidates for Milwaukee Housing Authority executive director position

MILWAUKEE — The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee has narrowed its search for a new executive director to two candidates, according to city records.

Ralph Jordan and Harold Ince Jr. were invited for finalist interviews to serve as the executive director for the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee.

Court records show that both candidates have filed lawsuits against housing authorities where they have been employed.

Court records also show Jordan filed a lawsuit against the Aurora Housing Authority on January 2, 2026, which was dismissed less than a week later.

An agenda for the Aurora Housing Authority meeting on January 2 shows item A "Consideration and action on motion to terminate the employment of the Aurora Housing Authority's Executive Director."

When contacted by phone, Jordan denied the lawsuit and focused on what he could do for the city of Milwaukee.

"Yes, I would address those immediately. I've been doing that for multiple years. Chicago Housing Authority, Cuyahoga Housing Authority," Jordan said when asked if he would tackle issues residents are having.

Harold Ince Jr., the other candidate, filed a lawsuit against the Flint Housing Commission in March 2025 for defamation, wrongful termination and other claims. The lawsuit cites that Ince was offered a contract extension for his success in Flint before being fired.

We tried reaching Ince and did not hear back in time for this story.

A spokesperson for HACM sent the following statement:

HACM is conducting a careful executive search and has not made a final decision. Given the agency’s current financial and operational challenges, the Board is focused on ensuring the right leadership fit for this moment. Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee

The mayor's office confirmed there were two candidates, however, a spokesperson said the mayor was not part of the search process.

