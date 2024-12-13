TMJ4 connects local hatmaker to warming shelter, over 100 hats donated

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 spoke with warming shelters in Milwaukee on Wednesday night as temperatures dropped extremely low. Repairers of the Breach said donations, volunteers and community partners keep the organization afloat.

Steven Arenzon saw Megan Lee’s story and reached out to see how he could help the warming shelters get through the cold days ahead.

Megan Lee Steven Arenzon is the owner of Wisconsin Knitwear.

Arenzon dropped off about 150 brand-new knit hats at Repairers of the Breach Thursday afternoon.

He owns Wisconsin Knitwear which is located on Milwaukee's South Side.

Megan Lee Wisconsin Knitwear donated knit clothes to help Milwaukee's unhoused population during the cold winter months.

"Whatever you need. This is what I do. This is what my family does. We make hats," Arenzon said as he dropped the hats off.

His family-owned company has been around for decades.

"When someone says they need a knit hat… I'm like well I know a guy,” Arenzon said.

Arenzon just wants to make sure someone is a little warmer on frigid Wisconsin days.

"It puts a smile on my face and my family when they see our hats around town,” he said.

Volunteers and staff at Repairers of the Breach said something as simple as a hat can be a sign of hope.

"I feel blessed to give them that, because they didn't have that at first,” Repairers of the Breach staff member, Bree Davis said.

Megan Lee Bree Davis is with repairers of the Breach.

Davis who now works at Repairers of the Breach was once someone receiving assistance from the shelter.

"When I was down and out, I didn't have nobody. So, I was very blessed to receive anything that anybody gave me,” she said.

Arenzon hopes this act of kindness reminds people to give back this holiday season.

"Let's blanket this city with knit hats, socks and gloves and also help. Because I know a lot of the shelters need help," he said.

If you want to donate items to Repairers of the Breach, you can drop them off at the front door.

You can also donate on the website.

