'It's time to come on in': Warming shelters work to get people off the streets

MILWAUKEE — It was an all-hands-on-deck effort Wednesday night at Milwaukee warming shelters. Temperatures are dropping to dangerously cold numbers.

"We work together, as a team,” Executive Director of Repairers of the Breach, Pastor James West said.

Staff and volunteers at Repairers of the Breach have the set-up down pat.

"We form an assembly line. We get to stack the bins up, we remove the chairs, and then we begin to lay in a format like that all the way across and that's what we do for all three floors,” West explained.

West said they have been at capacity already this year.

"Now we're getting at the temperatures Wisconsin can offer…it's time to come on in,” he said.

Each person is greeted with a hot cup of coffee, donuts, dinner, and a shower. They’re also welcomed with a warm smile by staff.

“You’ll hear someone shout out, Thank God you saved our life…it is cold out there,” West said.

Repairers of the Breach is open from 7:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, and community resources. It opens back up at 7:00 p.m. for the emergency warming room.

It's located at 1335 W. Vliet St.

The organization helps people six days a week. It thrives on donations and volunteers.

"We've been challenged with being able to keep water. Something that we all have to have just to live. The food, the cups, the plates," West said.

If you want to donate items to Repairers of the Breach, you can drop them off at the front door.

You can also donate on the website.

Everyday items are also needed down the road at the St. Ben’s Winter Warming Center.

"We could use coffee, we could use all kinds of breakfast bars, and most importantly hats and gloves. Because once people leave here they have to find somewhere else to go throughout the day,” Assistant Director, Kenny Howard said.

Howard with St. Ben's said they've seen a lot of people come through their doors and this is only the beginning of what could be a very cold winter.

"We need the community to pray for us because we're going to need all the prayers we can get to get through this,” Howard said.

You can help St. Ben’s by clicking here.

