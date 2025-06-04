Tight-knit Milwaukee neighborhood shaken but determined after 15-year-old shot in the head

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after dozens of bullets tore through a Milwaukee home early Wednesday morning, leaving a tight-knit community shaken but determined to stand together.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen in critical condition after suspect fires gun into home near 16th and North in Milwaukee

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 2300 block of North 16th Street. The teenager was struck in the head and rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

TMJ4 2300 block of North 16th Street



"They used to fight, now they fight with guns," said Steven Wofford, who has lived on the block for 47 years.

Wofford said several houses were hit by gunfire in what neighbors described as an unusual barrage of bullets.

"Eight gun shots rang out, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow," Wofford said. "Then at 4:11 a.m., it sounded like Beirut — 40, 50 shots."

TMJ4 Steven Wofford - 47 Year Resident

"This was not normal gunfire, it makes me concerned for how young people get these kind of guns." said Abra Fortson, a 12-year resident of the neighborhood.

Despite the violence, residents push back against what they call "the typical narrative" about their community.

"It's tragic, cause this is a great block," Fortson said. "Our neighbors know each other. We look out for each other. We don't tolerate crime"

TMJ4 Abra Fortson, a 12-year resident of the neighborhood.

Fortson described the injured teen as respectful, helpful and kind — a young man who always greeted his neighbors daily.

"I'm sad for a mom who has worked so hard to take care of her children and she has to go worry about if he will survive the night," Fortson said.

Neighbors describe the boy's mother as a strong, hardworking woman who raised her sons with love, discipline and close supervision. But even the most dedicated parents can't shield their children from this level of senseless violence.

Watch: Tight-knit Milwaukee neighborhood shaken but determined after 15-year-old shot in the head

15-year-old boy in critical condition after dozens of shots fired into Milwaukee home

"I've witnessed several kids around here getting shot," Wofford said.

"This is a systemic issue. This is an issue we all have to be responsible for," Fortson said.

Police remained on scene until late morning, collecting evidence and installing a surveillance camera on the block. The shooter remains at large, and though the yellow tape is gone, the trauma lingers for residents.

"It's really tearing apart our community, and we need to put down the guns," said neighbor Sheyene Wilson.

TMJ4 Sheyene Wilson - 3 Year Resident

Milwaukee Police Department continues their investigation and asks anyone with information to come forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip