Teen in critical condition after suspect fires gun into home near 16th and North in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect who they say fired shots into a residence, sending a 15-year-old to the hospital, where the teen remains in critical condition.

Police said the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 4, near 16th and North.

The 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

