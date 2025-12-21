Three suspects in car theft, armed robbery taken into custody after car crash, West Allis police say

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department says three people are in custody after a police chase and subsequent crash near Highwood Estates involving a vehicle that police believe to have been stolen out of Milwaukee and used in an armed robbery.

According to a release from West Allis PD, officers attempted to stop the vehicle late Sunday morning after spotting it, but it fled.

Police then pursued the fleeing vehicle before it ultimately crashed near South 80th Street and West Morgan Avenue.

After crashing, police say the three occupants of the vehicle ran but officers were eventually able to take all of them into custody.

West Allis PD adds that it is unaware of any serious injuries resulting from the crash and that it is still investigating what took place.

We reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department to try to confirm more details about the crash, but have yet to hear back.

