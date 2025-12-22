Neighbors recount moments after a police pursuit leads to a crash near 80th and Morgan

WEST ALLIS — A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Sunday morning near 80th and Morgan, leaving neighbors shaken and debris scattered across the residential area.

West Allis police say they located a vehicle that had been stolen out of Milwaukee and reportedly used in an armed robbery. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled before crashing into another car. All three occupants of the stolen vehicle ran from the scene.

"I was in the house, and I heard a loud noise out front, so I looked out the front window, and there was a car at the end of my driveway with the front end all smashed up," Brian Smallwood said.

What Smallwood and his neighbor Debbie Ubling witnessed next was frightening.

"A couple of guys started jumping out and started running towards my door, so I slammed it shut, and they ran into the backyard," Ubling said.

Smallwood said he walked outside and encountered one of them in his neighbor's backyard.

"So I walked out, and I saw the gentleman in the back yard, and I said, 'Hey!', then he looked at me, ran off and jumped another fence," Smallwood said.

The three individuals were eventually found by police and taken into custody.

The second vehicle involved in the crash ended up in Keith Brenaman's front yard. The debris trail showed the car's path up onto the sidewalk before hitting a hill and a tree.

"It was smoking the car was smoking, the wheels were still spinning, he was on his back, he was trying to call out, he was in agony," Brenaman said.

The investigation is still ongoing. West Allis police were not aware of any major injuries from the crash.

For neighbors in the area, it was a frightening morning; they're grateful it wasn't worse.

"I have five kids, so I don't like to see that kind of stuff, but it happens," Brenaman said.

