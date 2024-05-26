Watch Now
Three injured in a dog attack Sunday morning

Tahleel Mohieldin
Three injured and taken to the hospital in a dog attack Sunday.
Posted at 5:02 PM, May 26, 2024
MILWAUKEE — Three people were injured in a dog attack Sunday near N. 84th St. and W. Melvina St.

It is unclear how the attack started, but the injured were treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, there were two dogs on the loose but both of them were found and sent to Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control.

Both of the dogs were involved in the attack.

