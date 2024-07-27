Thousands pack the lakefront for German Fest and Harley Davidson Homecoming

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year again to say "Guten Tag German Fest."

"For me it's probably on and off probably about on and off 20 years,” Joan Weyer from Richfield said.

TMJ4 Joan Weyer from Richfield

Weyer said the weekend long festival is a family tradition that started with her parents.

TMJ4 Joan Weyer and her family

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked Weyer her favorite part of German Fest. She replied, “I think just the comradery and the music. It's got that nice bounce to it."

A bounce that even the little ones enjoy.

"It's so fun especially as he gets older, he's so into music and so this is a fun year for everybody to have with him,” Haley Miller said.

Miller and is talking about her son Arlo. They love to celebrate their German roots with their entire family.

TMJ4 Haley Miller and her son Arlo Miller

"We come every year with my family. So, we come up with some little outfits. This is his second year, so we had to put him in something special,” Miller explained.

If you don't have any lederhosen at home like Arlo, you can come to German Fest to buy one for yourself or you can just grab your leather jacket and head to the Harley Davidson homecoming.

"Everyone’s got the same passion here so it’s cool. Everyone loves Harleys and everyone loves the same types of music,” Ryan Schulz, said.

TMJ4 Ryan Schulz from Joliet, Illinois came to his first Harley Davidson Homecoming

Schulz traveled from Joliet, Illinois with family for his first Harley Fest. He was looking forward to seeing Jelly Roll and Hardy perform Friday night.

The roar of the hogs and beat of the drums won’t be the only loud noises on the lake front

The Air and Water Show begins Saturday morning.

Here is a list of other events happening all weekend.

