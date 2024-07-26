Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Harley-Davidson Homecoming, German Fest, MKE Air & Water Show and more

MILWAUKEE — The lakefront in Milwaukee is going to be packed with events this weekend! There's something to do for the whole family. Check out Adriana's full list below.

FRIDAY

Harley-Davidson Homecoming

Jelly Roll & Hardy

7/25-7/28

Veterans Park

1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee

House of Harley Events

6221 W Layton Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53220

German Fest

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

200 N. Harbor Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Elysian Arcs

An immersive, large-scale public art

Marcus Performing Arts Center

Outdoor

929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

Riverwest 24

E Keefe Ave & N Booth St,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

South Milwaukee Heritage Days Parade

8th St. & Milwaukee Ave.,

South Milwaukee, WI 53172

Washington County Fair

Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center,

3000 County Hwy PV, West Bend, WI 53095

SATURDAY

2024 MKE Air & Water Show

Saturday & Sunday, July 27 – 28

10 AM: Water Show

12 PM: National Anthem / Army Golden Knights

3 PM: USAF Thunderbirds Squadron

Lakefront

Milwaukee, WI

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Harley-Davidson Homecoming

Veterans Park

1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee

Tejano America Fest 2024

Potawatomi Casino | Hotel

1721 W. Canal Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

14th Annual Milwaukee Brewfest

Milwaukee Brewfest

1600 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Washington County Fair

Tucker Wetmore/ Chris Young

Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center,

3000 County Hwy PV, West Bend, WI 53095

SUNDAY

Alanis Morissette: Triple Moon Tour

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

100 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Summer Concert Series: A Rolling Stones Tribute

The Beer Garden

1133 N. Old World 3rd Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53203



