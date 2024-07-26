Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Harley-Davidson Homecoming, German Fest, MKE Air & Water Show and more

MILWAUKEE — The lakefront in Milwaukee is going to be packed with events this weekend! There's something to do for the whole family. Check out Adriana's full list below.
FRIDAY
Harley-Davidson Homecoming
Jelly Roll & Hardy
7/25-7/28
Veterans Park
1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee
House of Harley Events
6221 W Layton Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53220
German Fest
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
200 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Elysian Arcs
An immersive, large-scale public art
Marcus Performing Arts Center
Outdoor
929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53202
Riverwest 24
E Keefe Ave & N Booth St,
Milwaukee, WI 53212
South Milwaukee Heritage Days Parade
8th St. & Milwaukee Ave.,
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Washington County Fair
Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center,
3000 County Hwy PV, West Bend, WI 53095
SATURDAY
2024 MKE Air & Water Show
Saturday & Sunday, July 27 – 28
10 AM: Water Show
12 PM: National Anthem / Army Golden Knights
3 PM: USAF Thunderbirds Squadron
Lakefront
Milwaukee, WI
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Harley-Davidson Homecoming
Veterans Park
1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee
Tejano America Fest 2024
Potawatomi Casino | Hotel
1721 W. Canal Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
14th Annual Milwaukee Brewfest
Milwaukee Brewfest
1600 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Washington County Fair
Tucker Wetmore/ Chris Young
Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center,
3000 County Hwy PV, West Bend, WI 53095
SUNDAY
Alanis Morissette: Triple Moon Tour
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
100 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Summer Concert Series: A Rolling Stones Tribute
The Beer Garden
1133 N. Old World 3rd Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
