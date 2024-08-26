Thousands experiencing power outages amid dangerous heat

Thousands are without power this evening as dangerously hot temperatures push the heat index into the triple digits.

Nearly 6,000 customers are affected. The majority of the outages are in Milwaukee and Menomonee Falls.

Crews have been dispatched but they do not have a cause yet, according to a We Energies spokesperson.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

According to We Energies, here are best practices when experiencing a power outage:



Stay up to date with the weather by checking out our meteorologist's forecast here

COOLING SITES

You can also find locations and information about cooling sites across the Greater Milwaukee Area listed here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip