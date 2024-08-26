Watch Now
Thousands experiencing power outages amid dangerous heat

TMJ4
Thousands are without power this evening as dangerously hot temperatures push the heat index into the triple digits.

Nearly 6,000 customers are affected. The majority of the outages are in Milwaukee and Menomonee Falls.

Crews have been dispatched but they do not have a cause yet, according to a We Energies spokesperson.

WHAT YOU CAN DO
According to We Energies, here are best practices when experiencing a power outage:

COOLING SITES

You can also find locations and information about cooling sites across the Greater Milwaukee Area listed here.

