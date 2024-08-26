Thousands experiencing power outages amid dangerous heat

Thousands are without power this evening as dangerously hot temperatures push the heat index into the triple digits.
Nearly 6,000 customers are affected. The majority of the outages are in Milwaukee and Menomonee Falls.
Crews have been dispatched but they do not have a cause yet, according to a We Energies spokesperson.
WHAT YOU CAN DO
According to We Energies, here are best practices when experiencing a power outage:
- Report your power outage and receive updates online or on their app
- Be prepared if the power goes out
- Follow them on social media
- Stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines
COOLING SITES
You can also find locations and information about cooling sites across the Greater Milwaukee Area listed here.
