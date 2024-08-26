TODAY:

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FROM 1PM-8PM MONDAY FOR DODGE, JEFFERSON, AND WALWORTH COUNTIES***

***HEAT ADVISORY FROM 1PM-8PM MONDAY FOR MILWAUKEE, RACINE, WAUKESHA, WASHINGTON, FOND DU LAC AND KENOSHA COUNTIES***

TUESDAY:

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH TUESDAY FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN FROM 1PM-8PM****

It is already a very warm and muggy start to the morning today. You can feel it's going to be a hot one.

High temperatures will climb near 90 degrees right along the lakefront, with inland areas reaching closer to the mid-90s. With dew points in the 70s, heat index values will approach or exceed 100 degrees.

Winds out of the south will keep heat index values in the 90s near the lake, which is why some areas do not have heat advisories or warnings.

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest and most dangerous day, with highs in the low to mid-90s across the area. Heat index values will approach 105 to 110 degrees.

There will also be some storm chances tonight and into Tuesday. Most storms will stay to the north on the edge of the heat, but some could make their way into southeastern Wisconsin. Any storms could be strong to severe.

Watch the forecast: Dangerously hot conditions in place on Monday:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dangerously hot and humid conditions Monday

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid, Slight Storm Chance

High: 90 Lake, 94 Inland, Heat Index: 95-105

Wind: S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Storm Chance, Humid & Warm

Low: 73

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Storm Chance, Very Hot & Humid

High: 92, Heat Index: 100-110

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Ch. T-Storms

High: 80

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy., AM Storm Chance

High: 82

