'This is not a safe place to live':HACM resident says her car was broken into five times in three years

MILWAUKEE — New security concerns at a Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) run apartment building in Riverwest.

Locust Court is located along Locust near Humboldt.

Residents reached out to us after a car was broken into in the apartment parking lot. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, they are investigating an entry into a vehicle that happened just before 7:00 AM Thursday.

A Kia Soul with a busted window now sits in the parking lot.

"I'm fed up, enough is enough,” the car break-in victim said.

She is fed up because her car has been broken into not once but five times in this same lot.

She's then stuck with unexpected costs.

"I wanna say maybe 3,000 dollars, maybe more than that,” the woman said.

The victim is too scared to go on camera, but she reached out to TMJ4 to discuss her major safety concerns for herself and all the tenants.

"I wouldn't encourage no one to move here, no one. This is not a safe place to live. This is not a place that anybody should live,” she explained.

Our news team first reported on residents not feeling safe back in November.

"It's a loose end somewhere and it starts with HACM. They need to tighten up the loose ends,” the victim explained.

She feels like there are loose ends in the security system. I noticed that there were not cameras in the back parking lot where her car was smashed.

“They should have security on patrol as well since they don't have cameras in the back,” she explained.

A spokesperson for HACM sent a statement:

The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) is aware that a Kia Soul was broken into in the parking lot of Locust Court last night. The Milwaukee Police Department responded and is investigating this senseless act of vandalism. HACM strongly condemns all criminal activity, and we want to see those preying upon our residents held accountable to the fullest extent under the law.

It also said “In March 2024, HACM upgraded its camera system. Plans are underway to install more exterior cameras at Locust Court, and we are actively seeking funding to support these security upgrades.”

Resident William McGlonn is begging for better security. He said his caretaker’s car was broken into twice this winter.

"My own fiancé is scared to even come over here anymore, because it’s so uncomfortable,"

After twelve years of living at Locust Court, he wants out."Get out of here as quick as I could, I just can’t afford it right now I'm on set income."

The woman who had her car broken into five times is moving out in a few weeks.

