'This is a total loss': Neighbors fed up after reckless driving rollover crash destroys parked cars

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a reckless driving crash that happened Wednesday morning near 37th and National.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 3:47 Wednesday morning.

Police said a 64-year-old driver intentionally hit another driver, causing that second vehicle to roll and crash into two other parked cars.

TMJ4 Aftermath of crash near 37th and National

A 64-year-old man was arrested and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 46-year-old passenger of the car hit was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors are frustrated over the aftermath of the crash.

"This is a total loss, I'm just frustrated," a victim of the crash, Annette Patterson said.

TMJ4 News Annette Patterson, looking at her destroyed car.

Patterson’s car was one of two cars parked and hit on National.

“They drive through like it’s an expressway. I can't hardly cross the street. I almost have to run to go across the street. It's terrible,” Patterson explained.

Patterson and her neighbors are fed up.

"I'm frustrated. You should be able to park on the main street without having this happen,” Patterson said.

There are even tire marks on the building nearby from the impact.

Juanetta Clemons who was parked on the street as well. She said this wasn’t the first time her car had been hit.

TMJ4 News Juanetta Clemons was a victim of the crash near 37th and National. Her car was parked on the street and then hit.

"Within two years. Same spot, same exact spot,” Clemons said.

Now Clemons is stuck paying her deductible.

"That's money I really don't have. I really don't,” Clemons said.

Francisco Palscencia who gave TMJ4 surveillance video feels sorry for his neighbors but he is counting his blessings.

TMJ4 News This is Francisco Palscencia from Palscencia Auto Sales. He said his family woke up to the sound of the crash.

"If one of our cars would have gotten hit, then that means ya know we would have lost profit on that car. We would have not been able to sell it. We would have had to invest more money into it,” Palscencia said.

The victims have one request for drivers.

"I just want people to slow down,” Clemons said.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

