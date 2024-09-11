Reckless driving rollover crash ends with vehicle crashing into two parked cars

Milwaukee police are investigating a reckless driving crash that happened Wednesday morning near 37th and National.
Police say, around 3:47 Wednesday morning, a driver intentionally hit another driver, causing that second vehicle to roll and crash into two other parked cars.
The above video of the incident was shared with TMJ4 by Plascencia Auto Sales.
A 64-year-old man was arrested and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 46-year-old was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle was treated on scene.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
