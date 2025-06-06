'This is a big deal': Alderwoman expresses the importance of keeping Job Corps open

MILWAUKEE — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order giving Milwaukee Job Corps and 98 other contractor-operated centers nationwide at least 16 more days to remain open, following the U.S. Department of Labor's announcement to pause operations due to financial challenges.

The Milwaukee Job Corps center, which has provided free education and vocational training to young people since 2011, was initially told it would close by the end of the month as part of nationwide cuts.

"This is a big deal," 9th District Alderwoman, Larresa Taylor said.

Taylor is a big supporter of the center and what it has done for the entire community.

“My hope is that not only is there a pause. But there’s a turnaround and we’ll be able to maintain that facility," Taylor said.

The sudden closure announcement left 110 staff members and 237 students scrambling to find alternatives, with some students already moving out of the facility.

"It was devastating. And students come to us. They're looking for hope, they're looking for us to help them improve their lives," President of Horizons Youth Services, which oversees the Milwaukee program, Nolyn Fueller said.

Fueller described the emotional impact on the community when they first received the closure news.

"To me it was just a let down to them and their hopes and dreams and why they came here in the first place," Fueller said.

The temporary pause gives the centers time to push the administration to reconsider the proposed cuts, which are part of the budget for 2026.

"There was a lot of sadness, a lot of tears shed, a lot of questions as to what is my next step," Fueller said.

Both Fueller and Taylor emphasized the importance of the program for students who need alternative educational settings.

"Not every student can succeed in a traditional setting, so Job Corps offers that alternative setting," Taylor said.

In a press release, the U.S. Department of Labor cites financial issues as well as safety issues for the reason closure.

"The Job Corps program has faced significant financial challenges under its current operating structure. In PY 2024, the program operated at a $140 million deficit, requiring the Biden administration to implement a pause in center operations to complete the program year. The deficit is projected to reach $213 million in PY 2025."

The Milwaukee Job Corps is encouraging any students who left because of the closure announcement to contact them about returning.

Here is the phone number to call: 414-616-5777

